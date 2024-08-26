Telegram CEO to appear in court following arrest at Paris airport

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the chief executive of Telegram, is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday following his arrest at Le Bourget airport in Paris. The arrest occurred late on Saturday night and is linked to a series of alleged offences related to his popular messaging app. Durov, a Franco-Russian billionaire, was taken into custody as he arrived from Baku, Azerbaijan.



French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Durov through OFMIN, an office responsible for preventing violence against minors. The charges under investigation include fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, and the promotion of terrorism. Durov is accused of neglecting to address the misuse of his platform for criminal activities. French officials are reportedly surprised that Durov chose to travel to Paris knowing he was a wanted individual.



In response, Russia has accused France of "refusing to cooperate" and has demanded access to Durov. The Russian embassy in Paris expressed concerns about Durov's detention and emphasized that consular access should be granted. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted that Durov holds French citizenship, which complicates the situation as France considers it his primary nationality.



Elon Musk has shown support for Durov by posting the hashtag #FreePavel on X, the social media platform he owns, and expressed his sentiments in French, questioning the state of freedom. Former U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also voiced his concerns about the urgency of protecting free speech in light of Durov’s arrest.

