(MENAFN) On Sunday, a series of drone strikes in northern Mali resulted in the deaths of at least 15 civilians, including children, according to local sources. The strikes targeted Tinzaouatene, a region where the Malian army, supported by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, is engaged in ongoing conflicts with separatists and jihadist groups. The separatists have accused both the Malian military and the Wagner group of carrying out the strikes, with an initial death toll reported by them of 21 civilians, including 11 children.



The drone strikes reportedly began with an attack on a pharmacy and were followed by additional strikes targeting areas where civilians had gathered. Separatist spokesman Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane detailed that these strikes resulted in significant casualties. A local politician confirmed that at least 15 civilians were killed, while a local NGO official reported at least 20 civilian deaths, including children. A retired local official also corroborated the death toll of 20.



The conflict in Mali has intensified since the military seized power in a coup in 2020. The junta, led by Colonel Assimi Goita, has prioritized reclaiming territory from separatists and jihadist forces linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. This renewed focus on military action comes after an eight-year period of relative calm, with hostilities between Bamako and separatists resuming in August 2023. The junta's shift away from France, its former colonial ruler, and its turn towards Russian support, including the deployment of Wagner mercenaries, has further complicated the situation.



On July 25, the Malian army and Wagner forces were involved in an ambush on the outskirts of Tinzaouatene, highlighting the ongoing and complex nature of the conflict. Despite the junta's claims that the Wagner troops are merely "instructors," their involvement has been significant, contributing to the heightened tensions and ongoing violence in the region.

