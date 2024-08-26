Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign raises around USD540M since launch

(MENAFN) Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has achieved a historic fundraising milestone, amassing USD540 million since its launch last month. This impressive sum includes a significant boost from the National Convention held in Chicago. According to a memo released on Sunday by the campaign, this fundraising total is described as "a record for any campaign in history." During the convention, the campaign raised USD82 million, with a notable surge occurring in the hour following Harris's acceptance speech on Thursday night. The memo, shared by Harris campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, highlights that one-third of the week’s donations came from first-time contributors, demonstrating Harris’s ability to attract new donors that President Joe Biden did not engage with as the presumptive Democratic nominee. Notably, two-thirds of these new donors were women.



O’Malley Dillon emphasized the palpable enthusiasm and energy at the United Center, noting that this excitement extended beyond Chicago to the battleground states crucial to the upcoming election. The memo also indicated that the fundraising totals encompass contributions to Harris for President, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees, though these figures cannot be independently verified until the next finance reports are filed. The campaign’s robust fundraising efforts were complemented by the recruitment of nearly 200,000 volunteers for shifts during the convention week, marking the highest level of organizing since the campaign’s inception.



In addition to the fundraising success, the campaign has launched a new advertisement across all seven battleground states. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, are also set to embark on a bus tour in Georgia this Wednesday and Thursday. This increased activity follows Biden’s decision on July 21 to withdraw from the presidential race and support Harris, reflecting a strong wave of fundraising and support for her campaign.

