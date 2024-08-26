The eHealth market is driven by several key factors, including ongoing technological advancements like telemedicine and AI, increased demand for healthcare services, accelerated adoption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supportive regulatory frameworks, a shift towards patient-centric care models, the cost-effectiveness of digital solutions, data analytics for patient health management, and improved global connectivity.

Furthermore, e-prescription is a notable driver of the eHealth market due to its ability to streamline medication management and improve patient safety. It enables healthcare providers to electronically send accurate and legible prescriptions to pharmacies, reducing errors and enhancing efficiency.



E-prescription systems also facilitate better medication adherence by providing patients convenient access to their prescribed medications and dosage instructions, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes and cost savings in the healthcare industry. For instance, in January 2024, Eli Lilly introduced LillyDirect, a digital platform designed to streamline purchasing specific medications for patients with prescriptions addressing conditions like diabetes, obesity, and migraine.

This platform offers direct access to medicines by linking patients with independent Telehealth providers and providing resources for disease management, eliminating the traditional steps of obtaining a prescription from a physician. In addition, Health Information Exchange (HIE) significantly boosts the eHealth market by promoting interoperability and ensuring seamless data exchange among healthcare entities for improved care coordination.

HIE enhances care continuity by providing comprehensive patient records, leading to faster diagnoses and better outcomes. It streamlines processes, reduces redundancies, and improves efficiency by eliminating manual data entry and repeated tests. HIE empowers patients by allowing them to access and share their health records, contributing to better engagement and decision-making.

For instance, in December 2023, a group comprising 21 Ontario hospitals and healthcare facilities launched the Ontario eHub Health Information Exchange (HIE) powered by Oracle Health. This innovative platform enables seamless and secure sharing of patient data among participating healthcare organizations. By leveraging the Ontario eHub, these entities can streamline administrative processes, minimize overhead costs, and enhance care coordination to improve patient healthcare outcomes.

Moreover, the government's initiatives significantly contributed to market growth. For instance, in May 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced federal flexibilities regarding telehealth and telemedicine prescriptions to ensure ongoing access to essential care for patients. Initially implemented during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE), these flexibilities were extended through the end of 2024 via the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

Key provisions include expanded access to telehealth services nationwide, allowing patients to receive Medicare-covered telehealth visits from their homes, and eliminating the need for travel to healthcare facilities. Furthermore, certain Medicare telehealth consultations can now be conducted using audio-only technology, like telephones, for individuals unable to utilize audio and video mediums, such as smartphones or computers.

U.S. eHealth Market Report Highlights



Based on products, the healthcare information systems segment held the largest share of 42.0% in 2023. The market growth is attributed to increasing healthcare spending and improvements in IT infrastructure. In addition, the growing need for remote patient monitoring is increasing its adoption The providers end use segment accounted for the largest share of 53.1% in 2023, driven by the efficiencies delivered by the eHealth solutions in managing patient workflows and data

Company Profiles



CVS Health

Teladoc Health, Inc.

American Well

Veradigm LLC

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Medtronic

Epocrates

Telecare Corporation

Medisafe

Set Point Medical

IBM

Doximity, Inc. LiftLabs

Key Attributes:

