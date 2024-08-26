US Defense Secretary orders 2 Americans to remain in Middle East amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

(MENAFN) On Sunday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered that two American carrier strike groups remain in the Middle East following a night of intense cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah. The decision was communicated through a Pentagon readout of Austin’s call with Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant. During the discussion, Austin emphasized Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah’s and reaffirmed the US’s steadfast commitment to support Israel, including its defense against threats from Iran and its regional allies.



As part of the US support, Secretary Austin has ordered the continued presence of the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Groups in the region. Additionally, Austin expressed support for ongoing efforts to negotiate a cease-fire and a deal for the release of hostages. The US acknowledges the strategic importance of maintaining a strong naval presence to support its allies and stabilize the situation.



In response to the Israeli attacks, which were reportedly aimed at thwarting Hezbollah’s potential strike, Hezbollah announced it had launched hundreds of rockets and drones into Israel overnight as part of its "first phase" retaliation. This escalation follows the assassination of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr by Tel Aviv late last month. The Israeli military has conducted extensive airstrikes on southern Lebanon, claiming they were preemptive measures against Hezbollah’s attacks. Hezbollah, however, has dismissed these claims as unfounded and inconsistent with the actual events.



Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to address the situation in a speech later on Sunday, potentially providing further insights into the group's stance and future actions amid the escalating conflict.

