British driver Lando Norris clinches victory in F1 15th Grand Prix

(MENAFN) British driver Lando Norris clinched victory in the 15th Grand Prix of the 2024 Formula 1 season, which took place on Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands. Norris dominated the race, crossing the finish line in first place after completing the 72-lap event in 1 hour, 30 minutes, and 45 seconds. The race, held along the picturesque North Sea coastline, showcased Norris's impressive driving skills as he secured a commanding win.



Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is a three-time Formula 1 world champion, finished the race in second place, trailing Norris by 22.896 seconds. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took the third spot, finishing 25.439 seconds behind Norris. Verstappen's strong performance this season has placed him at the top of the driver standings with a total of 295 points, having already secured seven victories throughout the season.



In addition to Norris and Verstappen, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has also made notable appearances on the podium, with two top-three finishes this year. Other drivers who have achieved race victories this season include George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc, each securing one win. This diversity in race winners highlights the competitive nature of the current Formula 1 season.



The next Grand Prix is scheduled to take place in Italy on September 1. Fans can look forward to more thrilling action as the season progresses and drivers continue to vie for the championship title.

