The Vegan Trend And Innovation In Product Offerings In The Plant-Based Pet Food Market Will Strengthen The Sales: Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Plant-Based Pet Food is expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by rising consumer awareness of the benefits of vegetarian diets for pets and environmental concerns that are encouraging a shift towards vegan pet food options.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plant-Based Pet Food market has an estimated market valuation of USD 26.9 billion by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach a market valuation of USD 57.3 billion by 2034 .



The mounting curve of pet ownership around the world will bolster the sales of Plant-Based Pet Food to hit the roof of the sky. As the pets age, they become prone to multiple health concerns including dental health problems. Thus, it becomes required for pet guardians to look for diets that help their woolly family members maintain good dental health. Professional recommendations are influencing and driving market sales.

Pet parents are constantly seeking for more sustainable products that are meeting the protein demands of their family members. Labels such as“green protein”,“green meat” etc. attract consumer attention within a crowded marketplace, thus helping with high sales.

Brands must use competitive pricing strategies such as promotion, and seasonal discounts to achieve a higher market share. Alongside, the subscription model of selling such diets is likely to bolster the market in the forecast period of 2024 – 2034. These factors, combined, point to a significant growth in the Plant-Based Pet Food market.

What are the Drivers and Restraints for Plant-based Pet Food Market?

As the adoption of pets rises in the new regions, the pet owners are looking for healthy substitute of meat-based pet food as it has a lot of side effects. This search of pet owners ends up with the advent of plant-based pet food. Pet owners these days are well informed about the nutrients in any type of pet food. The high organic value in plant-based pet food is another driving factor that pushes its sales. FMI suggests that there are two major market driving forces that are explained below.

High Nutritional Value

Wheat or soy are two cost-effective sources of plant protein and as most pet owners now prefer to buy ultra-premium pet food as they opt grain free options, which is a huge challenge with the market, particularly in North America.

Pea protein is helping to fill up the gaps. Peas are becoming a more popular source of plant-protein for pet food manufacturers as more legumes find their way into pet meals due to their versatility and compatibility with most of the pet food manufacturing methods, fuelling the sales of plant-based pet food.

Creating a plant-based meat replacement frequently necessitates the addition of new substances to the ingredient list. Adding extra components can be a worry, given the industry's focus on shorter ingredient labels. Plant-based pet diets is becoming popular with the given significant large consumer shift toward plant-based meals.

To prepare for the plant-based pet food boom, choosing a partner who understands the technology underlying plant-based ingredients and how they may be optimized for use in pet food production processes is a key success for plant based pet food manufacturers.







Key Takeaways from the Global Plant-Based Pet Food Market Study:



Superficial health benefits of plant-based pet options capturing pet parents' attention.

Customized ingredients and the inclusion of plant-based protein by manufacturers create a divergence.

Brands are coming up with various plant-based pet food options like healthy meals and crunchy feasts. Rapid expansion of pet-specialty stores and e-commerce platforms.

“Brands that deliver convenience, value and quality to pet owners at competitive prices will have a competitive advantage and emerge as a leader in the industry.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Who is winning?

Companies that can meet consumer preferences are coming up with new technologies to overcome the challenges in production while maintaining the appropriate quality are likely to be the top players. Various players are catching consumer trends and innovating creative products to keep them competitive in the market.



PawCo Food Inc launched new plant-based food brands LuxBites, and InstaBites for dogs, in March 2024. According to the company, the new green meat is a very shelf-stable meal and a low-cost substitute to kibbles. In Sept. 2023 Omni, a company from the U.K. introduced a new vegan meat food options for dogs in the Western European market to expand its international presence.

Some of these leaders of the Global Plant-Based Pet Food market Benevo, Wysong, Evanger's Dog & Cat Food, Nature's Recipe, My Aistra, Evolution Diet, Cannapple, Eco Dog And Cats, Nature's diet, Dr.goodpet.

Get valuable insights into the Global Plant-Based Pet Food Market:

In its new offering, Future Market Insights provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Plant-Based Pet Food Market, presenting Historical Demand data for 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Plant-Based Pet Food Market based on Nature, Product Type, Pet type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Region. By Nature(Organic and Convectional) As per Product Type, the market has been categorized into Kibble/Dry (Extruded, Baked, Coated), Dehydrated Food, Treats and Chews (Pastes, Creames/Cream Snacks, Crunchy Snacks, Chew Sticks, Tablets, Biscuits), Freeze-Dried Raw, Wet Food, Frozen, Powder Freeze-Dried Food. As per Pet type, the market is categorized into Cats (Kitten, Senior), Dog (Puppy, Adult, Senior), Birds, and Others (Rabbits, Hamsters, etc.). As per Packaging Type, the market is categorized into Pouches, Bags, Folding cartons, Tubs & Cups, Can and Bottles & jars. Different sales channels include Store based retailing (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Mom and Pop Stores, Pet stores, Discounters, Independent Grocery Retailers, Drugstores, Other Retail Formats) and Online retailing.

Access the Full Report on Plant-based Pet Food Market Trends and Projections Now!

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Plant-Based Pet Food industry is segmented as Kibble/Dry (Extruded, Baked, Coated), Dehydrated Food, Treats and Chews (Pastes, Creames/Cream Snacks, Crunchy Snacks, Chew Sticks, Tablets, Biscuits) Freeze-Dried Raw, Wet Food, Frozen, Powder and Freeze-Dried Food

By Pet Type:

As per pet type, the industry has been categorized Cat (Kitten, Senior), Dog (Puppy, Adult, Senior), Birds, and Others (Rabbits, Hamsters, etc.)

By Sales Channel:

Sales Channel further includes Store-based Retailing (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Mom and Pop Stores, Pet Stores, Discounters, Independent Grocery Retailers, Drugstores, Other Retail Formats) and Online Retailers

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

* El mercado mundial de alimentos vegetales para mascotas tiene una valoración de mercado estimada de 26 900 millones de dólares para 2024 y se prevé que crezca a una tasa compuesta anual del 7,8 % para alcanzar una valoración de mercado de 57 300 millones de dólares para 2034.

La creciente curva de propietarios de mascotas en todo el mundo impulsará las ventas de alimentos vegetales para mascotas hasta el cielo. A medida que las mascotas envejecen, se vuelven propensas a múltiples problemas de salud, incluidos problemas de salud dental. Por lo tanto, es necesario que los dueños de mascotas busquen dietas que ayuden a sus familiares peludos a mantener una buena salud dental. Las recomendaciones profesionales influyen e impulsan las ventas del mercado.

Los dueños de mascotas buscan constantemente productos más sostenibles que satisfagan las demandas de proteínas de los miembros de su familia. Etiquetas como "proteína verde", "carne verde", etc. atraen la atención del consumidor dentro de un mercado abarrotado, lo que ayuda a aumentar las ventas.

Las marcas deben utilizar estrategias de precios competitivos, como promociones y descuentos estacionales, para lograr una mayor participación de mercado. Además, es probable que el modelo de suscripción para la venta de dichas dietas impulse el mercado en el período de pronóstico de 2024 a 2034. Estos factores, combinados, apuntan a un crecimiento significativo en el mercado de alimentos vegetales para mascotas.

Principales conclusiones del estudio de mercado global de alimentos vegetales para mascotas:

. Los beneficios superficiales para la salud de las opciones vegetales para mascotas captan la atención de los dueños de mascotas.

. Los ingredientes personalizados y la inclusión de proteínas vegetales por parte de los fabricantes crean una divergencia.

. ​​Las marcas están creando diversas opciones de alimentos vegetales para mascotas, como comidas saludables y festines crujientes.

. La rápida expansión de las tiendas especializadas para mascotas y las plataformas de comercio electrónico.

“Las marcas que ofrecen comodidad, valor y calidad a los dueños de mascotas a precios competitivos tendrán una ventaja competitiva y surgirán como líderes en la industria”, dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio de clientes de Future Market Insights.

¿Quién está ganando?

Las empresas que pueden satisfacer las preferencias de los consumidores están creando nuevas tecnologías para superar los desafíos en la producción y, al mismo tiempo, mantener la calidad adecuada, probablemente sean los principales actores. Varios actores están captando las tendencias de los consumidores e innovando con productos creativos para mantener su competitividad en el mercado.

. PawCo Food Inc lanzó nuevas marcas de alimentos a base de plantas LuxBites e InstaBites para perros en marzo de 2024. Según la empresa, la nueva carne verde es una comida muy estable y un sustituto de bajo costo de las croquetas.

. En septiembre de 2023, Omni, una empresa del Reino Unido, presentó una nueva opción de alimentos a base de carne vegana para perros en el mercado de Europa occidental para expandir su presencia internacional.

Algunos de estos líderes del mercado mundial de alimentos para mascotas a base de plantas son Benevo, Wysong, Evanger's Dog & Cat Food, Nature's Recipe, My Aistra, Evolution Diet, Cannapple, Eco Dog And Cats, Nature's diet,

Obtenga información valiosa sobre el mercado global de alimentos para mascotas a base de plantas:

En su nueva oferta, Future Market Insights proporciona un análisis exhaustivo, detallado e imparcial del mercado global de alimentos para mascotas a base de plantas, presentando datos históricos de demanda para 2019-2023 y estadísticas de pronóstico para 2024-2034. El estudio clasifica información valiosa sobre el mercado global de alimentos para mascotas a base de plantas según la naturaleza, el tipo de producto, el tipo de mascota, el tipo de empaque, el canal de distribución y la región. Por naturaleza (orgánica y convencional) Según el tipo de producto, el mercado se ha categorizado en croquetas / secas (extruidas, horneadas, recubiertas), alimentos deshidratados, golosinas y masticables (pastas, cremas / bocadillos de crema, bocadillos crujientes, palitos masticables, tabletas, galletas), alimentos crudos liofilizados, alimentos húmedos, congelados, alimentos liofilizados en polvo. Según el tipo de mascota, el mercado se clasifica en gatos (gatitos, adultos), perros (cachorros, adultos, adultos), pájaros y otros (conejos, hámsteres, etc.). Según el tipo de embalaje, el mercado se clasifica en bolsas, estuches, cajas plegables, tarrinas y vasos, latas y botellas y frascos. Los diferentes canales de venta incluyen la venta minorista en tiendas (hipermercados/supermercados, tiendas de conveniencia, tiendas familiares, tiendas de mascotas, tiendas de descuento, minoristas de comestibles independientes, farmacias, otros formatos minoristas) y la venta minorista en línea.

Segmentos clave del informe de mercado

Por tipo de producto:

La industria de alimentos para mascotas a base de plantas se segmenta como croquetas/secas (extruidas, horneadas, recubiertas), alimentos deshidratados, golosinas y masticables (pastas, cremas/snacks de crema, bocadillos crujientes, palitos masticables, tabletas, galletas), alimentos crudos liofilizados, alimentos húmedos, congelados, en polvo y liofilizados.

Por tipo de mascota:

Según el tipo de mascota, la industria se ha categorizado en gatos (gatitos, adultos mayores), perros (cachorros, adultos, adultos mayores), pájaros y otros (conejos, hámsteres, etc.)

Por canal de ventas:

El canal de ventas también incluye la venta minorista en tiendas (hipermercados/supermercados, tiendas de conveniencia, tiendas familiares, tiendas de mascotas, tiendas de descuento, minoristas de comestibles independientes, farmacias, otros Formatos minoristas) y minoristas en línea

Por región:

Se han realizado análisis de la industria en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional, Oceanía y Oriente Medio y África

Acerca de la División de Alimentos y Bebidas de Future Market Insights:

Análisis de expertos, conocimientos prácticos y recomendaciones estratégicas: el equipo de alimentos y bebidas de Future Market Insights ayuda a los clientes de todo el mundo con sus necesidades únicas de inteligencia empresarial. Con un repertorio de más de 1000 informes y más de 1 millón de puntos de datos, el equipo ha analizado la industria de alimentos y bebidas de manera lúcida en más de 50 países durante más de una década. El equipo brinda servicios de investigación y consultoría de extremo a extremo; comuníquese con nosotros para descubrir cómo podemos ayudarlo

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global pet food market size is expected to reach US$ 1,17,691.2 million in 2023. During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, global pet food sales are likely to soar at 6.4% CAGR.

The global wet pet food market , valued at USD22.6 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD37.7 billion by 2033, growing at a 5.5% CAGR driven by rising pet adoption.

The global insect-based pet food market is poised to surpass US$ 1,341.0 million by 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 10% through 2033 to reach US$ 3,448.5 million.

The organic pet food market is expected to total US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. As per the report, sales of organic pet food are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, reaching US$ 4.0 Billion by 2032.

The freeze-dried pet food market share is estimated to show consistent growth throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 5%.

The global Fortified Pet Food sales is expected to reach a valuation of USD 10.1 billion by the year 2024, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.8% by 2024 to 2034.

The global postbiotic pet food market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 823.6 million by the year 2024, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.8% by 2024 to 2034.

The pet food premix market size stands at USD 2,654.3 million in 2024. Forecasts suggest the industry is on track to record a 5.1% CAGR and exceed USD 4,008 million in value by 2034.

Europe pet food market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 36.4 billion in 2023, registering growth at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. Overall pet food sales across Europe are projected to reach US$ 61.2 billion by 2033.

The dehydrated pet food market is capturing a valuation of US$ 8.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 14.2 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube