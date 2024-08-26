(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Aluminium Windows and Doors Market: Forecast, Analysis, Trends, Companies, Size, Value, Share, Revenue, Growth & Industry: Forecast By Aluminium Doors, Aluminium Windows, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Aluminium Windows and Doors market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2024-2030F.

India Aluminium Windows and Doors Market faced a notable decline in recent years, primarily due to setbacks in the construction sector exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown restrictions halted construction activities, delaying project completions and significantly impacting market demand. However, the government's allocation of INR 50,000 crore to support the completion of stalled housing projects, coupled with the growth in the residential sector - marked by approximately 247,000 new units launched in 2022 - has revitalised the market and put it back on a growth trajectory. Institutional investments in the Indian real estate sector are expected to increase by 4% to reach Rs. 36,500 crore (US$ 5 billion) in 2021, driven by investors seeking attractive valuations amid the pandemic.

The real estate sector in India is poised for significant expansion driven by the growing urban population. By 2030, the sector is projected to reach a value of $1 trillion, up from $200 billion in 2021, and is expected to contribute 18-20% to the country's GDP. The urbanisation rate is expected to grow drastically, with 40% or 600 million Indians residing in urban cities by 2030. To cater to this growing urban population, India is expected to build approximately 600 to 800 million square meters of urban space annually till 2030.

With a corpus of approximately ?25,000 crores. Moreover, the Government of India has initiated the SWAMIH scheme to finance stalled projects due to debt and financial constraints. The Union Budget 2023-24 allocates US$170.85 million for the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, focusing on 68 destinations across 30 States/UTs, which will boost the country's construction sector, which is expected to create significant demand for aluminium doors and windows.

Aluminium Doors Market Segmentation by Mechanism

Swinging doors have a higher revenue and volume share owing to their versatility and functionality as they are easy to access and provide space efficiency, which is the main reason for their higher use in residential and commercial premises. Further, sliding doors is also one of the highly preferable door type due to space-saving design, smooth operation and highly used in residential segment.

Aluminium Doors Market Segmentation by Application

In aluminium doors segment the residential application is a major application area where doors are used. the same trend is expected to continue over the forecast years due to robust construction of residential houses and apartments such as Tellapur My Home Vipina Residential Complex, M3M The Line and Oberoi Forestville Residential Community and others.

Aluminium Windows Market Segmentation by Mechanism

Fixed windows hold a higher revenue share due to their cost-effectiveness, superior energy efficiency, and durability, as they lack moving parts and require less maintenance. Additionally, their aesthetic appeal, enhanced security, and versatility in various building settings make them a popular choice among consumers and builders.

Aluminium Windows Market Segmentation by Application

Residential sector acquired major revenue and volume share in 2023 and same trend is expected to continue in the coming years as residential buildings have more functional spaces like bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and living rooms which required separate door for each room." Further, construction of Godrej Aristocrat, Adani Brahma and others.

Key Attractiveness of the Report



10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market. Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report



India Aluminium Windows and Doors Market Overview

India Aluminium Windows and Doors Market Outlook

India Aluminium Windows and Doors Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of India Aluminium Windows and Doors Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Aluminium Windows and Doors Market Revenues and Volume, By Mechanism, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of India Aluminium Windows and Doors Market Revenues and Volume, By Application, for the Period 2020-2030F

Market Drivers, Restraints

Market Opportunity Assessment

India Aluminium Windows and Doors Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles Key Strategic Recommendations

Competitive Landscape



AIS Windows

Arcuzo Decor

Zenera

Alupure

Fenesta Building Systems

Tata Pravesh

Kalco Alu-Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Sapa Building System

Eterina Alteza Aluminium Windows and Doors

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Mechanism



Swinging

Sliding

Folding

Overhead Others (Bifold, Automatic Doors)

By Application



Residential

Non - Residential Aluminium Windows

By Mechanism



Fixed

Sliding

Casement Other (Folding, Clerestory, etc)

By Application



Residential Non - Residential

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900