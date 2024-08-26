‘The World Needs Your Leadership’, Guterres Tells Pacific Islands Forum

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TONGO, Pacific Islands – The island nations of the Pacific are“showing the way” to protect the planet from the ravages of climate change and now the rest of the world needs to step up with more support, the UN chief said on Monday .

Secretary-General António Guterres was addressing the opening of the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga, telling leaders that while much of the world is embroiled in conflict, injustice and socio-economic crisis, the Pacific“is a beacon of solidarity and strength, environmental stewardship and peace.”

The Forum consists of 18 Member States, from Australia to Vanuatu , guided by a long-term vision and a 2050 strategy for ensuring the health and wellbeing of all by working together“to leverage our collective strengths and build a better future.”

Guterres told the annual gathering that the global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – built around the 17 Goals or SDGs –“is faltering”.

Ocean 'treated like a sewer'

“ The world has much to learn from you. It must also step up to support you ”, he said, adding that their region of“fearless seafarers, expert fishers, and deep ancestral knowledge of the ocean”, and the ocean worldwide is being treated“like a sewer” by humanity at large.

“Plastic pollution is choking sealife. Greenhouse gases are causing ocean heating, acidification and rising seas. But Pacific islands are showing the way to protect our climate, our planet and our ocean ”, he declared.

He pointed to the region's Declarations on Sea Level Rise, and determination to have a just transition towards a fossil-fuel-free Pacific.

“The young people of the Pacific have taken the climate crisis all the way to the International Court of Justice (ICJ )”, he said.

Big emitters 'must step up'

While the Pacific region is doing what it can, the G20 most industralised nations – the biggest emitters of carbon –“ must step up and lead , by phasing out the production and consumption of fossil fuels and stopping their expansion immediately”, said the UN secretary-general.

He stressed that the region urgently needs more financial support, capacities and technology to speed up the transition to clean energy and so countries can invest in adaptation and resilience.

“That is why we have been calling for reform of the international financial architecture, a massive increase in the lending capacity of Multilateral Development Banks, debt relief programmes that work, and an enhanced redistribution of Special Drawing Rights, to benefit developing countries”, the UN chief added.

UN secretary-general António Guterres (center) joins other participants at the opening ceremony of the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga.

Save the Pacific, we save the world

He said the decisions on the climate crisis and sustainable development world leaders take in the years ahead, will determine the fate of us all.

“In other words: If we save the Pacific, we save the world. Pacific Island States have a moral and practical imperative to take your leadership to the global stage .

Guterres stressed that the Summit of the Future in New York next month will be an opportunity to reform and update global institutions, so they can again be fit for purpose.

“ I urge Pacific Island States to make your voices heard and heard loudly because the world needs your leadership ”, the UN chief concluded.

