Security And Vulnerability Management Software Market Size To Worth USD 37.96 Billion By 2030 With A 6.8% CAGR

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The most recent Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market 2024–2032 research report. An extensive analysis gathered to provide the most recent information on the salient characteristics of the Security And Vulnerability Management Software market. Numerous tools and services are available on the market for security and vulnerability management software with the goal of identifying, classifying, and resolving security vulnerabilities in an organization's IT infrastructure. These software applications are crucial components of cybersecurity strategies designed to defend against potential attacks and incursions on systems, data, and digital assets. The main components of the study, including market segmentation, market outlook, competitive landscape, and company profiles, are the main emphasis of the entire document.

The global security and vulnerability management software market size is projected to grow from USD 23.95 billion in 2023 to USD 37.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

IBM Alert Logic AlienVault BeyondTrust Check Point Software Technologies Cisco Systems Core Security FireEye Fortinet F-Secure Corporation ManageEngine McAfee Qualys Rapid7 SolarWinds Splunk Symantec Tenable Tripwire Trustwave

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Rapid7 acquired IntSights Cyber Intelligence, a pioneer in threat intelligence and proactive threat remediation, for approximately USD 335 million in cash. With IntSights' external threat intelligence capabilities, Rapid7 will be able to provide its customers with a unified view into threats, attack surface monitoring, actionable insights, and proactive threat mitigation.

In March 2021,IBM expanded its suite of IBM Security Services for Cloud to help companies adopt a consistent security strategy across their hybrid cloud environments. IBM introduced enhancements in its services such as cloud native security services, CSPM, container security, and cloud security. The enhancements included the integration of its cloud security services with IBM Security X-Force Red vulnerability management, which would help in the identification, investigation, and prioritization of vulnerabilities within client environments.

Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market Scope of the Report

This study provides estimates and analysis for the Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market for the past, present, and future. An extensive research approach was used to establish the market estimates that are presented in the study. Multiple research channels are used in the adopted research approach, including primary, secondary, and subject-related expert input. The market estimations are determined by taking into account the many economic, social, and political aspects that affect the Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market, in addition to the current market dynamics.

Networking software or hardware vulnerabilities are found, categorized, and mitigated through security and vulnerability management. In recent years, it has grown essential to an enterprise's security. Through the use of technology that searches for security holes and evaluates systems for weak points, vulnerability management enables clients to determine and measure the network's risk level and eliminate needless weak points. It is anticipated that these elements will raise the need for these solutions.

Detailed analysis of Security And Vulnerability Management Software market segments:

Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market by Organization Size

SMEs

Large enterprises

Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Security and Vulnerability Management Software Market Trends

The requirement for regulatory compliance and the growth of cyber threats are driving significant changes in the market for security and vulnerability management software. Businesses are placing a greater emphasis on complete solutions to safeguard their digital assets as cloud computing and IoT use rise. Automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are becoming key technologies that allow firms to quickly and proactively detect and mitigate security threats.

Regional Analysis for Security And Vulnerability Management Software Market

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

North America

According to estimates, the market for security and vulnerability management is dominated by North America. The region's market is anticipated to expand at a faster rate due to the early acceptance of security and vulnerability management as well as the availability of multiple providers offering these solutions. Companies in this area are putting security and vulnerability management solutions into place more frequently in order to enable data security, stop cyberattacks and commercial espionage, and guarantee data security and privacy in order to support business continuity.

