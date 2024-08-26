Medical Robots Market Size To Surpass USD 23.10 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 16.67% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Medical Robots encompasses the development and deployment of robotic systems designed to assist in various medical procedures, including surgery, rehabilitation, and diagnostics. These advanced robots enhance precision, efficiency, and safety in healthcare delivery. Key segments include surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, and hospital logistics robots. Innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technology drive market growth, enabling robots to perform complex tasks with minimal human intervention.

The global medical robots market is expected to grow at a 16.67% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above 23.10 USD billion by 2030 from 5.90 USD billion in 2023.

Key Players Driving the Market:

Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Omnicell, BD Rowa, ARxIUM, Hocoma AG, Houston Medical Robotics, Hansen Medical, Kerby Lester, Varian Medical Systems, Otto bock Healthcare, Kinova Robotics, Smith & Nephew, and others.

Recent Development:

In June 2021, ARxium launched a robot "RIVA" at the Lille University Hospital to prepare injectable chemotherapies.

Medical Robots Market Opportunities

Key companies in the medical robotics market in emerging markets are expected to have significant development potential as a result of the rising use of robotic systems in surgeries. Due to rising medical tourism and an expanding target patient population, the number of surgical procedures conducted in emerging nations has been rising over the past ten years.

Emerging nations like India provide more affordable options for radiation treatment than do wealthy nations. Developing-country markets are distinguished by lower regulations and data requirements in addition to low treatment costs. Market participants for medical robots additionally believe that Asia Pacific regulatory frameworks are more flexible and conducive to business.

Medical Robots Market Trends

The growing popularity of laparoscopic surgical procedures is propelling the global market for medical robots. Worldwide, there is a swift transition from open surgical procedures to minimally invasive surgical treatments due to the numerous clinical advantages of the latter. These benefits include reduced operation costs, shorter hospital stays, and fewer problems following surgery. The demand for medical robotic systems and the adoption of surgical robots worldwide were largely driven by the increased efficiency of surgical robots in performing laparoscopic surgical operations as well as the introduction of new and sophisticated procedure-specific robots to the market.

Detailed analysis of Medical Robots Market

Medical Robots Market by Product Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Surgical Robots

Telemedicine Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Pharmacy And Hospital Automation Robots

Medical Robots Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Neurology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Radiation Therapy

Laparoscopic

Physical Rehabilitation

Pharmacy

Medical Robots Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs)

Regional Analysis

North America

North America which holds a substantial market share of approximately 45%. This dominance is primarily attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in research and development, and early adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies. The United States, in particular, stands at the forefront of medical robotics innovation, housing numerous leading manufacturers and research institutions. North America's medical robots market is characterized by a high demand for surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, and hospital automation systems.

Europe

Europe emerges as the second-largest market for medical robots, holding a market share of approximately 30%. The European market is driven by factors similar to North America, including well-established healthcare systems and a growing emphasis on technological advancements in medical care. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are at the forefront of adopting and developing medical robotic technologies.

