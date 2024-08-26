Somalia issues warning to block flights of Africa’s greatest carrier

(MENAFN) Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has issued a stern warning to Ethiopian Airlines, threatening to prohibit the airline from operating flights to Somalia if current disputes are not resolved by August 23. This ultimatum follows accusations that the carrier has exacerbated tensions between the two nations by undermining Somalia's sovereignty.



In a letter published by Somali state on Wednesday, the SCAA criticized Ethiopian Airlines for failing to address previous grievances related to issues. The authority specifically noted that the airline's actions, including removing references to Somali destinations in favor of using only airport codes, have intensified existing concerns. The letter indicated that if these issues are not addressed promptly, Somalia would have no choice but to suspend all flights operated by Ethiopian Airlines.



The dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia has been escalating in recent months, primarily due to a controversial port access deal between Addis Ababa and Somaliland. Somalia views the agreement as illegal and a land grab, further straining relations. The conflict has led to Somalia expelling Ethiopia's ambassador, closing Ethiopian consulates in Somaliland and Puntland, and threatening to expel Ethiopian troops stationed in Somalia to combat the militant group al-Shabaab, unless Addis Ababa reneges on its agreement with Somaliland.



The tension is occurring concurrently with mediation efforts by Türkiye, which is working to facilitate dialogue and a peaceful resolution between the two East African nations. Despite these efforts, the diplomatic rift remains severe, with Somalia’s latest threats highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region's relations.

