Dutch authorities fine Uber USD324M for data protection breaches

(MENAFN) The Dutch data protection authority has imposed a hefty fine of €290 million (approximately USD324 million) on Uber for allegedly mishandling the transfer of personal data of European drivers to the United States. The fine comes in response to claims that Uber failed to provide sufficient protection for this data during the transfer process. The regulatory body asserts that the transfers, which occurred over a period of more than two years, represent a significant violation of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This regulation mandates stringent technical and organizational measures to safeguard users' personal information.



Uber has vehemently criticized the decision, labeling it as flawed and unjustified. The company has announced its intention to challenge the ruling through an appeal. According to Uber, the fine is based on what it considers to be an inaccurate interpretation of data protection requirements and an unfair assessment of its data handling practices.



The Dutch authority's decision highlights the ongoing scrutiny that international companies face regarding data transfers and compliance with GDPR standards. This fine underscores the importance of robust data protection measures and serves as a stark reminder for organizations operating across borders to adhere to stringent data security regulations to avoid substantial penalties.



