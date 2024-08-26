Top ICC prosecutor demands emergency verdict on Netanyahu detention warrant

(MENAFN) The chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has called for an expedited ruling on arrest warrants for prominent figures from both Israel and Hamas. This urgent plea follows Khan's May request for warrants against Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and key Hamas officials Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif. The prosecution alleges these leaders are implicated in "war crimes and crimes against humanity" related to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.



In his recent filing, Khan emphasized the need for the court to render its decisions without further delay, arguing that prolonged proceedings undermine the rights of victims. He asserted that the court’s jurisdiction in this case is well-established and that claims to the contrary are unfounded. According to Khan, the involvement of 18 states, including the US, Germany, and South Africa, as well as various organizations and individuals, in providing their opinions on the ICC’s jurisdiction underscores the international scrutiny surrounding the matter.



Khan’s call for urgency highlights the legal complexities and international debates surrounding the ICC's role in addressing alleged war crimes. Both Israel and Hamas have dismissed the accusations. Netanyahu has condemned the allegations as a “disgrace,” while Hamas has criticized Khan's request as an unjust equivalence between victim and perpetrator.



As the ICC navigates these contentious issues, the decision on whether to issue arrest warrants remains a critical point of focus, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts in the region.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600636