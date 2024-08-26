Navigating The Turbulence: Colombia’S Fuel Supply And Aviation Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In late August, Colombia grappled with a critical issue. President Gustavo Petro responded swiftly, denying a widespread shortage but acknowledging ongoing irregularities under investigation.



The issue surfaced when LATA reported fuel depletion at three airports-Leticia, Montería, and Bucaramanga. The airline also noted critically low levels at Bogotá's airport.



They attributed the shortages to an electrical failure at the Cartagena de Indias on August 16. This malfunction was expected to cause a 5% deficit in the country's aviation fuel deliveries.



In response, Ecopetrol, Colombia's state oil firm, contradicted these claims by confirming normal operations at the Cartagena refinery.



Over the weekend, they distributed 64,000 barrels of gasoline, 108,500 of diesel, and 27,000 barrels of jet fuel to wholesalers.







To bolster supplies, Ecopetrol imported an additional 100,000 barrels of aviation fuel, scheduled to arrive by week's end. This move aimed to secure the mandated 95% supply level of jet fuel by August's close.

LATAM's Contingency Plan

Simultaneously, LATAM had initiated a contingency plan. The airline began loading extra fuel outside Colombia for its international flights and adjusted operational processes earlier in the week.



These actions were designed to ensure seamless service and maintain efficient fuel consumption for flights within and from the country.



The unfolding situation underscored the need for robust management of national infrastructure crises and proactive strategies by both the governmental and private sectors.



Ecopetrol and LATAM, along with the Colombian aviation authorities, continued to closely monitor the developments. Their collaborative efforts focused on mitigating any disruptions to both national and international flights.



This incident illuminates the essential nature of infrastructure resilience and comprehensive emergency response strategies in the aviation industry, both in Colombia and globally.



As air travel heavily relies on dependable fuel supply chains, the scenario serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities in the sector and the required agility in managing such crises effectively.

