David Sacks comments on Durov`s arrest saying America trampling on free speech

(MENAFN) American investor David Sacks has accused the United States of undermining its own constitutional values by pressuring its ally France to arrest Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Sacks condemned the detention of Durov, which occurred at Paris-Le Bourget Airport and is reportedly linked to allegations of his involvement in fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, and promotion.



Sacks, a co-founder of PayPal and a prominent figure in the tech industry, suggested that the United States is using its allied nations to bypass First Amendment protections. He characterized this tactic as a modern form of “rendition,” implying that the United States is leveraging its influence to suppress free speech and circumvent constitutional freedoms. According to the United States Constitution, freedom of speech is a fundamental right that should extend to all individuals, regardless of nationality.



In April, Sacks had previously criticized United States legislation aimed at banning TikTok unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, divested its stake. He had warned that such actions could set a precedent for further crackdowns on other platforms like Telegram, X, and Rumble.



The arrest of Durov has also drawn criticism from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has supported the hashtag #FreePavel. Musk expressed concerns that the arrest might signal a broader trend of diminishing freedom of speech, humorously suggesting that in the near future, people could face severe consequences in Europe for innocuous online behavior. He also echoed concerns about potential future actions against platforms like X.



The controversy surrounding Durov’s arrest underscores growing anxieties about the intersection of international politics, digital freedoms, and free speech, highlighting the complex dynamics of global influence and constitutional rights.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600597