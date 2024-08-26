Israeli shelling across Gaza Strip results in deaths of at least 28 Palestinians, leaving dozens more injured

(MENAFN) Since dawn yesterday, Israeli shelling across various areas of the Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of at least 28 Palestinians and left dozens more injured. This escalation comes amid increased military actions in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have conducted raids on several towns.



Local sources report that Israeli warplanes targeted a group of individuals outside a vehicle repair workshop on Red Cross Street in the Nasr neighborhood of Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. The attack resulted in the death of two people and injuries to several others.



In another incident, Israeli shelling struck the Al-Bayuk neighborhood in central Khan Yunis, killing two more individuals. Concurrently, artillery fire targeted the eastern line area, further contributing to the casualties.



The violence extended to the Mirage area north of Rafah, where four Palestinians were killed and additional injuries were reported due to Israeli shelling. In Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Haker area resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.



In Gaza City, the situation was similarly dire. An attack on a house on Sikka Street in the Zeitoun neighborhood led to the deaths of two Palestinians and injuries to others. Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli warplanes bombed an apartment belonging to the Al-Saloul family near Al-Ayoun junction in the Al-Nasr area, resulting in the death of four individuals and injuries to additional occupants.



In the West Bank, Israeli forces raided several towns, including the Balata refugee camp, where they faced resistance from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. The camp saw a fierce exchange of gunfire, highlighting the escalating tension in the region.

