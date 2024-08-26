40,405 Palestinians Killed In Gaza Since October 7: Ministry Of Health
The Gaza health Ministry reports that at least 40,405 Palestinians have been killed and 93,468 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7.
In the last 24 hours, 71 people were killed and 112 injured in what the ministry described as three“massacres” by Israel, according to Reuters.
The current conflict began after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths, as reported by Israeli sources.
Israel claims it makes efforts to avoid civilian casualties and accuses Hamas of using human shields, an allegation that Hamas denies.
Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and injuries, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The continuing violence underscores the urgent need for a resolution to prevent further suffering and casualties.
Both sides' claims and accusations contribute to the situation's complexity, making it essential for international efforts to focus on achieving a lasting ceasefire and addressing the humanitarian needs of those affected by the conflict.
