Go Autonomous Becomes First Danish Startup To Join Aerospace Xelerated Global Program

Copenhagen, Denmark, 26 August 2024 – Copenhagen-based Go Autonomous , an innovator in AI-powered B2B commerce technology, has joined the prestigious Aerospace Xelerated (AX) programme – a first for any company from Denmark.

The startup was selected through the accelerator's new“always on” model, announced last year, after Go Autonomous successfully addressed an innovation challenge on how to automatically capture and validate convoluted data from documents and emails.

The company's technology is already being utilised by industry leaders in manufacturing and B2B distribution such as Grundfos and Saint-Gobain Distribution Denmark. Now the startup is working with major players across the aerospace industry to help solve the challenge of fragmented, inefficient communication and transaction processes. As part of the AX programme, Go Autonomous ran a proof of concept to test its applicability in an aerospace industry context.

Bjarke Ruse Sejersen, CEO and founder of Go Autonomous, said,“By harnessing our technology, we seek to empower every company and the people at its core to simplify how they interact, transact, and work. Joining the Aerospace Xelerated programme has been a massive opportunity for us to pressure test our product and make connections that will take our operations to the next level. We are also incredibly proud to be the first Danish company to join AX and its diverse portfolio of companies.”

Through the leading AX global accelerator, Go Autonomous has gained access to other business and investment opportunities, as well as hands-on mentorship and support to assist with their development and growth. Previous programme participants have collectively raised over £250 million in additional funding and created nearly a thousand new, highly skilled jobs globally.

Nichola Bates, Managing Partner at Aerospace Xelerated commented,“Communication is everything not only in aerospace but in all areas of our life. Go Autonomous makes it easier for companies to communicate and transact with each other in real-time, in a more seamless and efficient way – something that will also help many companies save valuable time. We were thrilled to have them join our portfolio and look forward to seeing how our support will help them develop their offering even further.”

Go Autonomous' AI-powered platform helps major organisations manage large volumes of unstructured communication data, extracting valuable insights and automating processes to improve efficiency. By automating data processing and integrating with existing workflows, Go Autonomous' solution aligns with broader industry trends of digitisation. Users of the platform have seen a 3-10x increase in their quote and order processing capacity, thanks to a 90% reduction in manual data entry. The increased efficiency and reduction in manual processes provided by the company is also helping their clients to achieve sustainability goals by optimising resource allocation.

Since its inception in 2019 and thanks to the support of corporate and government industry leaders such as The Boeing Company and Tawazun Council, the Aerospace Xelerated programme has invested in, mentored, and supported more than 40 startups from 15 countries across 12 different industries, developing scalable and sustainable solutions for the aerospace industry and beyond.

̈Go Autonomous are a shining example of the innovative companies participating in the global Aerospace Xelerated programme, developing useful and scalable solutions for the aviation industry and beyond,” said Maria Laine, President of Boeing UK, Ireland and the Nordic region.“As the first Danish startup to be selected to join the accelerator, it is testament to the skills, talent and potential that exists right here in Denmark.”

AX is committed to supporting innovation and the programme team is always looking for startups working to improve processes and outcomes in the aerospace industry, ensuring that their partners have access to the most exciting technology being developed to sustain the future of aerospace.

For more information, go to xelerated