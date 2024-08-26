Kuwait appoints new ministers in major cabinet reshuffle

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the official news agency announced a significant reshuffle in Kuwait's government with the appointment of Noura Suleiman Salem Al-Fassam as the new Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment. Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajil Al-Askar has been appointed as the Minister of Commerce and Industry. Noura Al-Fassam, previously the Head of Strategic Planning at Boubyan of Kuwait, brings over 23 years of experience in corporate finance and banking. Her background includes roles at the National Bank of Kuwait and the National Investments Company. She holds both a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Kuwait University.



Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajil Al-Askar, the newly appointed Minister of Commerce and Industry, has previously served as Chairman of the Financial Controllers Authority and as a member of the Board of Commissioners of the Capital Markets Authority. The reshuffle also involves Mahmoud Bushehri remaining as Minister of Electricity and Water but losing the housing portfolio, which has been reassigned to Abdul Latif Hamed Hamad Al-Mishari along with the Ministry of State for Municipal Affairs.



This change in leadership follows a recent power outage issue in Kuwait caused by a gas supply glitch, which led to temporary disruptions in certain areas. Officials have assured that there will be no further outages beyond the initial issues experienced in June. The high summer temperatures in Kuwait, often exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, have significantly increased the demand for electricity, particularly for air conditioning.



