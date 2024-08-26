Nestlé topples CEO Mark Schneider amid concerns about sales growth, product development

(MENAFN) Mark Schneider has been dismissed as CEO of Nestlé, a surprising move given his successful navigation of the company through the Covid-19 pandemic and significant organizational restructuring. Under Schneider's leadership, Nestlé managed to improve margins and handle a severe crisis effectively. Despite these achievements, the decision to remove him was influenced by the board's growing dissatisfaction with the company's sales performance and delays in product development. The announcement, made on Thursday, lacked detailed justification from Nestlé, and Schneider has not publicly addressed the situation.



The board's increasing concern over stagnant sales growth and slow progress in product innovation played a crucial role in Schneider's dismissal. Analyst Bruno Montini highlighted that, while Schneider had been regarded as a capable leader, Nestlé's stock has fallen approximately 30% from its peak in early 2022. This decline underscores the company's recent struggles and reflects the broader issues faced under Schneider's stewardship. The drop in stock value signals investor apprehension about the company's future prospects and operational challenges.



Schneider had previously acknowledged the difficulties posed by supply chain disruptions in 2022, which he felt unintentionally benefitted store-brand products by limiting opportunities for innovation. Despite his efforts to address these challenges and drive the company forward, the board's concerns about the pace of progress and sales performance ultimately led to his removal. The decision marks a significant shift for Nestlé, as it looks to address the issues impacting its growth and competitiveness in the market.



