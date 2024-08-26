Inaugural Esports World Cup signs off with historic Closing Ceremony in Riyadh

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 26 August 2024:

The Esports World Cup signed off in thrilling fashion on Sunday with a fabulous Closing Ceremony and the attendance of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, the final day highlights of this year’s inaugural edition.

Live from The Venue, international artists Kid Cudi, Rabeh Saqer, Sevdaliza and Steve Aoki sounded out the perfect ending to a fantastic two months in the Saudi Arabian capital alongside thousands of esports enthusiasts in attendance. Over eight consecutive weeks, the Esports World Cup hosted 1,500 athletes and over 200 clubs with a record-breaking $60 million prize pool on offer across 22 tournaments and 21 world-renowned titles.

Following a summer of premier esports competition at a scale never seen or experienced before, the Closing Ceremony concluded the biggest weekend in esports history which also showcased the 2024 Esports Awards and 2024 New Global Sport Conference.

Reflecting on the global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom, HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Esports World Cup has underscored the transformative impact of esports and the pivotal role that this incomparable industry now plays in cultures and societies all around the world – its inclusive and empowering nature is something truly unique. For eight successive weeks, this unparalleled event has brought the entire international gaming community together like never before – inviting all to participate in this milestone moment in gaming and esports history. We could not be more delighted with what’s transpired this summer – it’s a historic moment in time that Saudi Arabia and the world will always remember fondly.”

Alongside a series of epic live performances, the Closing Ceremony saw Saudi Arabia’s hometown heroes Team Falcons officially crowned as the first-ever Esports World Cup Club Champions. Having stormed to victory in an exceptional campaign that included two tournament championships and six Top 3 finishes, Team Falcons Chairman Mossad ‘Msdossary’ Al-Dossary collected the $7 million first prize and EWC Club Championship trophy.

Following the awards presentation, winning players throughout EWC were also honored in the Celebration of Champions. This festive event combined live music with compelling stories of the champions’ journey and was also marked by fireworks and an impressive light show.

Another who hailed the Esports World Cup’s “Incredible success” was Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. While discussing the event’s influence and impact, he said: “The Esports World Cup has been an incredible success in year one, driving global esports to new heights. I’m proud of accomplishing what we set out to do: bringing together the best games, clubs, and players while offering a life-changing prize pool and building the world’s largest esports festival. Congratulations to Team Falcons, who were rewarded for their competitive excellence and investment across many new games by becoming the first Esports World Cup Club Champion. I can’t wait to gather the best of the industry again for another epic Esports World Cup in 2025!”

Throughout its duration from July 3 – August 25, the Esports World Cup drew 500 million viewers who consumed over 250 million hours of content – solidifying its envious position as the most-watched esports event of 2024. Additionally, it was confirmed that the event recorded its highest peak concurrent viewership during the Esports World Cup League of Legends competition when 3.5 million people watched legendary superstar Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok guide T1 to victory over Top Esports.

When asked about the inspiration behind bringing the Esports World Cup to life, Faisal bin Homran spoke of ‘fulfilling the passion of Saudi Arabia’s youth’ for gaming and esports. The Chief Product Officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation said: “The Esports World Cup is a prime example that our investments and willingness to build projects at this massive scale are primarily aimed to fulfill the passion of our youth for gaming and esports. We are focused on developing esports in Saudi Arabia and we are determined to obtain our vision of developing this sector into a fully functioning industry that tailors to the interests of our local population. Our aim is to become a global hub for gaming and esports; to elevate the sector, contribute meaningfully to its development, and shape its future on a global scale. The 2024 Esports World Cup represents the latest chapter in this journey.”





