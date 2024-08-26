Aramex doubles down on sustainability agenda with new Chief Sustainability Officer appointment

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ)

Dubai, UAE – 22 August 2024: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, is taking its sustainability efforts to the next level with the appointment of Manosij Ganguli as Group Chief Sustainability Officer. This strategic move highlights Aramex’s commitment to not only maintaining but also elevating its position as a regional leader in sustainability.



Manosij Ganguli joins Aramex with a distinguished background in global decarbonization efforts, having previously served at the Energy Transitions Commission and Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) in London and as the Global Program Director at BP. Both at MPP and at BP, Manosij spearheaded transformative programs across continents. His extensive experience and track record of translating ambitious sustainability goals into actionable strategies make him a valuable addition to our team.



In his new role, Manosij will spearhead Aramex’s sustainability agenda, ensuring that the logistics provider continues to innovate and implement best practices in environmental stewardship. The new appointment aligns with Aramex’s well-established history of integrating sustainability into its operations. From reducing carbon emissions through innovative last-mile delivery solutions to implementing energy-efficient technologies across its global network, the company has consistently prioritised the environment alongside its growth.



The company’s comprehensive approach to sustainability is underpinned by evidence-based strategies that address the needs of all consumers, businesses and stakeholders. Aramex has consistently demonstrated its commitment through proactive measures, including investments in renewable energy, carbon footprint reduction programmes, sustainable packaging solutions, implementation of zero and low emissions delivery vehicles and the development of eco-friendly logistics hubs.



Solar energy systems cover the majority of energy needs for Aramex warehouses in Dubai, UAE and in Amman, Jordan. The carbon footprint reduction efforts included fleet optimisation in 2023 which substantially reduced emissions and driving distances by streamlining routes and upgrading Aramex trucks to the Euro V emission standard. In the UAE, it has also boosted its sustainability efforts by integrating electric motorcycles (e-bikes) into the last-mile delivery market. The aim is to convert 98% of the fleet to electric by the 2030.



The company is advancing towards reaching its Carbon Neutrality goal by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050. This year, Aramex will submit its targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), aiming for a 1.5°C trajectory for Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 2°C trajectory for Scope 3 emissions. Demonstrating its progress, the company achieved a 12% reduction in carbon emissions per shipment in 2023.



Commenting on his appointment, Manosij said: “I am honoured to join Aramex at such a transformative time in its sustainability journey. Aramex has already set a remarkable precedent in environmental stewardship, and I am eager to build on this solid foundation. My vision is to advance our sustainability agenda by integrating innovative, evidence-based strategies that not only reduce our carbon footprint but also enhance our operational efficiency and stakeholder value. Together, we will explore new avenues for sustainable development, bolstering the existing logistics network that is as resilient as it is environmentally responsible.”



Manosij’s expertise will be instrumental in building on these successful initiatives and exploring new avenues for sustainable development. The company aims to make greater strides in driving positive environmental impact while continuing to deliver on its promise of exceptional service.





