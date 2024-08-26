President Of Belarus Congratulates Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
Date
8/26/2024
The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has extended his
congratulations to Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, Mehriban
Aliyeva, on the occasion of her birthday, Azernews
reports.
The congratulatory message states:
"Your multifaceted state and socio-political activities are
directed towards the well-being of the people, and your
professionalism, organizational talent, boundless energy, and charm
have rightfully earned you respect both in the Republic of
Azerbaijan and beyond its borders. I value the high level of mutual
trust, close contacts in various fields, and the strategically
significant partnership between Minsk and Baku."
A. Lukashenko also expressed confidence that the implementation
of extensive plans for the development of Belarus-Azerbaijan
relations fully serves the interests of the brotherly peoples.
"Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you and your loved
ones robust health, happiness, and success in your future
endeavors. May joy, love, and harmony always reign in your family,"
the message concluded.
