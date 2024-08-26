Yango Group Unveils Its First Smart Speakers Enhanced By Human-Like AI Assistant Yasmina

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Yango Group, a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services, announces today the launch and immediate availability of the Yasmina Midi and Yasmina Mini smart speakers. The speakers feature a bilingual, human-like AI assistant tailored specifically to the Middle East. Available for purchase across the UAE, Yasmina speakers offer a unique experience with an assistant that can maintain engaging and fun conversations in both Khaleeji Arabic and English that feel like talking to a real person.

More AI capabilities unlocked with Yasmina Midi and Mini speakers

Yasmina Midi and Yasmina Mini combine advanced technology with a deep understanding of the region's unique cultural nuances. This is made possible by Yasmina, the AI assistant built into the speakers.

Powered by a proprietary large language model (LLM), Yasmina engages in human-like conversations in both Khaleeji Arabic and English and can even tell local jokes. This experience is now available in two new products - the Yasmina Midi and Mini speakers, which unlock Yasmina's potential with advanced technologies:



Personalised content : Yasmina can identify up to four family members by voice and adapt to their preferences. It remembers their likes and dislikes and suggests songs they might enjoy based on their tastes. When interacting with children, Yasmina provides age-appropriate content.

Multimodal interaction : Yasmina can display information such as the time and weather and communicate emotions on the LED screen. Yasmina also uses dynamic lighting to match the mood of the music or interactions. Cultural immersion : Yasmina can recite surahs from the Holy Quran, play Adhans, and tell you the date according to the Hijri calendar. It also knows the prayer times for any city in the world.

Yasmina smart speakers: key features

Equipped with three speakers, including a subwoofer and two tweeters, Yasmina Midi fits well into spaces of up to 300 square feet. Yasmina Mini is a smaller speaker that delivers clear and balanced sound, optimal for smaller spaces of up to 200 square feet.

Yasmina speakers are equipped with a mute button for enhanced user privacy. When the button is on, the microphones are disconnected, and Yasmina cannot respond to voice commands.

The speakers can act as smart home hubs, enabling users to control their environment through voice commands. Yasmina Midi is equipped with Zigbee and Wi-Fi capabilities, while Yasmina Mini integrates with compatible smart home systems via Wi-Fi.

Availability and retail partners

Yasmina Midi and Yasmina Mini are now available for purchase through various retail and online outlets across the UAE, including Virgin Megastore, Jumbo Electronics, Sharaf DG, and noon. Yasmina Midi is priced at AED 449, while Yasmina Mini is available for AED 279.

Subscription launch offer

To fully enjoy everything the Yasmina smart speakers have to offer, including music streaming and recommendations, users need to activate a subscription to Yango Play. Yango Play is an AI-powered entertainment super app that offers an extensive library of movies, series, TV channels, mini-games, music, and more.

Customers purchasing Yasmina Midi or Yasmina Mini who are new to Yango Play will enjoy a 90-day free trial*. With an active subscription, Yasmina suggests songs, plays music that suits the user's mood, and recognises family members, adapting its recommendations to match each person's preferences.

* The duration of the special offer is based on the policies of Yango Play and is subject to change. Please check the official website for the latest updates on special offers and promotions.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

