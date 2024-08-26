Kolkata Horror: Video Of Girl's Obscene Dance With 'We Want Justice' Banner In Background Sparks Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A controversy has erupted after a of a girl dancing on stage on a Bengali song with "We want justice for RG Kar" posters hung in the background surfaced on social media.

The video which shows the girl dancing on stage as the crowd cheers has taken the social by storm. Major parties in Bengal have also engaged in war of words over the video.



While the and Trinamool Congress (TMC) party alleged that the BJP organised vulgar dance at RG Kar protest site, the Saffron party soon hit back, and refuted all the allegations. The BJP said that the video has nothing to do with their party.

Row over girl's dancing video

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the video of the girl dancing, with a caption, "Is this really a protest by BJP seeking justice in RG Kar case?"

Besides the Congress leader, TMC leader Samet Gokhale also claimed that the video was from a protest held by the BJP in Bengal.

However, the BJP said that the video had nothing to do with them and busted the "fake claim" made by both parties.



"One can read the backdrop. It clearly says 'Puja Pandal'. It has nothing to do with the BJP," the saffron party said.

BJP issues clarification

The social media handle of BJP's West Bengal unit hit back at the TMC leader, pointing out that the video shared by Gokhale is of a "Puja Pandal" and has nothing to do with the BJP.

The BJP wrote on X, "This is what happens when Mamata Banerjee nominates non Bengali speaking trolls to the Rajya Sabha, who can't read or write Bangla.

Floating such videos is nothing but an insult to the memory of RG Kar rape and murder victim. Both TMC and Congress trolls are indulging in assassinating her dignity by posting such vile videos.

This is 'TMC Toolkit' to undermine people's protest against Mamata Banerjee. She must resign."

Soon after the video was shared with the claim that the protest was allegedly organised by the BJP, some users were quick to highlight that no BJP flags or posters could be seen. However, it is still not known where the protest took place or who organised the dance performance.