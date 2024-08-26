Haifa Wehbe Sizzles At Delta Capital's Beach Club Summer Soirée

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The air crackled with excitement as the legendary Haifa Wehbe took to the stage at Luxury Beach, the first beach club in Egypt's Delta region.

The stunning singer, radiating glamour in a dazzling ensemble, enthralled the crowd with a performance of her most beloved hits, showcasing the captivating that has made her an icon.









This unforgettable event was part of a series of opulent summer parties hosted by Delta Capital for Urban Development for their discerning clientele. The exclusive concerts, featuring an array of A-list stars such as Tamer Hosny, Rami Sabry, Hakim, and Tamer Ashour, have cemented Delta Capital's position as the go-to destination for luxurious experiences in the region.

Wehbe's performance marked her triumphant return to the Egyptian stage following the lifting of the suspension on her acting and singing career. She had teased the event on her social media, igniting anticipation among her fans with the tantalising promise,“My beloved audience in Egypt, we will meet in Kafr El-Sheikh to sing and celebrate together.”

This dazzling event further solidifies Delta Capital's position as a leading force in luxury real estate development. The company recently received the prestigious accolade of“Best Real Estate Developer in the Delta” at Egypt's Top Summit, a testament to its dedication to delivering exceptional projects that meet the highest standards of quality and design.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award, which acknowledges our ongoing dedication to real estate development in the Delta region,” said Sami Abdelkader, CEO of Delta Capital.“This recognition not only reflects our success and our commitment to delivering outstanding real estate solutions that meet our clients' needs but also brings with it the responsibility to maintain our leadership in the market.”

Delta Capital boasts an impressive portfolio of projects across the Delta region, including stunning chalets, residential units, villas, and hotel accommodations, all designed to meet the needs of both local and international clients. Since its founding in 2015 by a group of Egyptian investors, Delta Capital has emerged as a leader in the region, serving over 10,000 clients across cities such as Mansoura, Kafr El Sheikh, Mahalla El Kubra, Tanta, and New Damietta.

With its commitment to innovation and excellence, Delta Capital has established itself as a true pioneer in the Egyptian real estate market, setting the standard for luxury living in the Delta region.