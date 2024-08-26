Green Guard DC: Bridging Cannabis And Private Equity For Social Impact During CBC Weekend

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

Washington, D.C. – August 7, 2024Green Guard DC, Washington D.C.'s first social equity cannabis company, is proud to announce its groundbreaking event: Social Equity Meets Private Equity: Transforming Cannabis Waste into Jet Fuel. This event brings together influential leaders, business owners, and advocates passionate about social equity and sustainable solutions.

Event Details: During Congressional Black Caucus Weekend Series

Hosted By Green Guard

Date: September 12,2024 – Time: 5pm to 8 pm –

Location: Busboys and Poets Anacostia

To Sponsor The Event:









Tickets of Event Found Here:













Key Highlights:

1. Innovative Financing: Green Guard DC proposes a pioneering municipal bond issue to fund a cannabis waste to jet fuel project. This initiative aligns with global decarbonization goals and taps into the growing demand for sustainable aviation fuel.

2. Addressing Neglect: Green Guard DC actively addresses the neglect of D.C.'s social equity fund by allocating funds for various socially equitable initiatives.

3. Social Impact:By turning cannabis waste into jet fuel, Green Guard DC demonstrates its commitment to both environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

4. Exclusively Licensed Cannabis Courier:Green Guard DC holds the exclusive license for cannabis courier services in Washington, D.C., ensuring safe and efficient delivery of cannabis products to consumers and businesses. This exclusive license is secured for the next 5-10 years, as the ABCa has closed license rounds.

5. First Social Equity Cannabis Company:As the first social equity cannabis company in the nation's capital, Green Guard DC pioneers a model that combines business success with community empowerment.

Recent Donation:Green Guard DC, recognized as a charitable exempt organization, has received a significant donation: 2 apartment complex buildings in Washington, D.C. This generous contribution further strengthens their commitment to social impact and community development:“Green Guard DC is truly making a difference in the community by addressing neglect and supporting socially equitable initiatives.

Their commitment to social impact is unparalleled.”– Anonymous DC Resident













For media inquiries, please contact:

Louis Joe

[email protected] / [email protected]

4342106800

Together, we can make a difference! Join us at the intersection of social equity and private equity as we propel innovation and positive change.



