Hit-And-Run Case: Three Sleeping On Road Divider Crushed To Death In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) In a hit-and-run case, three homeless people sleeping on a road divider were killed and two others were severely after a speeding truck hit them in the Shastri Park area of Delhi on Monday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday when the truck coming from Seelampur and going towards Iron Bridge ran over five people who were sleeping on the road divider. Soon after the accident, they were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where three of them were declared dead by the doctors.

The other two individuals in critical condition were transferred to GTB Hospital.

One of the eyewitnesses, Irfan, informed that the truck rammed into the divider, and three people appeared to be dead immediately after being hit. "We called the police, and they arrived promptly after being notified," he added.

"I ran behind the truck after the accident. The vehicle tried to hit me as well, but somehow I managed to save myself. The truck driver took advantage of the public's absence in the early morning and fled the scene," said another eyewitness, Bilaal.

The identity of the victims has not been established yet.

Shastri Park police station is investigating the case and trying to ascertain the names and exact ages of the deceased and injured.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the accused driver.