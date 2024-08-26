Rocket Attack On Kyiv: Klitschko Talks About Problems With Electricity And Water

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning of August 26, there were interruptions in power and water in the capital due to a Russian air attack.

According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about it in his Telegram .

“There are power outages in several districts of the capital. According to experts, this is due to problems in the all-Ukrainian power grid,” the message reads.

According to the mayor, there are also interruptions in water supply on the right bank of the capital due to power outages.

As Ukrinform reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine on August 26 in the morning.