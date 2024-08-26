Rocket Attack On Kyiv: Klitschko Talks About Problems With Electricity And Water
Date
8/26/2024 3:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning of August 26, there were interruptions in power and water supply in the capital due to a Russian air attack.
According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about it in his Telegram .
“There are power outages in several districts of the capital. According to experts, this is due to problems in the all-Ukrainian power grid,” the message reads.
Read also:
Explosions ring out in Lutsk
, Vinnytsia region overnight Sat - media
According to the mayor, there are also interruptions in water supply on the right bank of the capital due to power outages.
As Ukrinform reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine on August 26 in the morning.
MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108599678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.