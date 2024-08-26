Zulal Wellness Resort Fuses Tradition And Modernity, Leads In Wellness Tourism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: In the Middle East, the wellness is evolving as more people focus on overall and preventive care.

From Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som leads this change by blending Traditional Arabic and Islamic (TAIM) with modern wellness practices and by offering programmes for physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

“As a key player in the region, Zulal is committed to innovation and sustainability as well as community engagement – factors that help shape the future of wellness in the Middle East,” said Holger Glaser, Resort General Manager in an interview with The Peninsula.

Zulal Wellness Resort is the largest wellness center in the Middle East, and it's the first in the world to combine ancient TAIM wisdom with modern health treatments. It stands out as a unique wellness destination in the Middle East, offering accessible location and stunning landscapes for all guests.

“Personalisation is at the starting point of every wellness retreat and every guest at Zulal Wellness Resort undergoes a private consultation with a health and wellness adviser to assess their current health goals and identify a personalised wellness retreat,” said Glaser.

“Another key differentiator is our focus on family wellness. We have tailored programmes for children, teens and adults, allowing families to enjoy wellness together,” he added.

The comprehensive wellness retreats at Zulal Wellness Resort offer a wide range of holistic treatments, including TAIM therapies that promote physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

These treatment include Hijama (cupping therapy); Massage Al Batin for the abdomen to relieve stress and improve digestion; Massage Al Ra's for the head to ease tension and promote relaxation and the Traditional Qatari Hamiz, a deep tissue massage that revitalises the body using local herbal oils and quartz stones. They also provide a TAIM consultation where a specialist assesses each guest's needs and suggests the best treatments, herbal remedies, and lifestyle changes. TAIM practices are also part of daily life at the resort.

“The expert professionals delivering these treatments, therapies and services are all highly skilled and highly qualified professionals in their field. Zulal Wellness Resort also offers integrated holistic practices and healing modalities such as Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine and energy healing. These diverse approaches cater to a much broader audience and provide unique experiences to guests with specific wellness goals and expectations,” said Glaser. The state-of-the-art gym facilities at Zulal Wellness Resort are second to none ensuring guests have access to the latest fitness experiences including Neurac Method and Gyrotonics. Facilities include a snow cave, Himalayan salt therapy room, sauna, steam room, fully equipped fitness centre, premium spa facilities, meditation spaces, therapy rooms and machine reformer Pilates studio.

At Zulal Wellness Resort, sustainability is a key part of everything, and the facility strives to make a positive impact on both the environment and the local community.

Zulal Wellness Resort looks forward to continue leading in wellness tourism by offering a blend of TAIM and embracing new wellness trends.

“We also plan to enhance our family programmes, ensuring guests of all ages can enjoy wellness together. As we grow, we aim to share the unique Zulal experience with more people globally and continue to offer a place where guests can find peace, balance and rejuvenation,” said Glaser.