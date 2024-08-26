Water Recycle And Reuse Market To Hit $40 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major water recycle and reuse participants include Veolia Environment S.A., Suez Environment S.A., Pentair plc, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ecolab, ABB ltd.

The water recycle and reuse market is predicted to hit USD 40 Billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Of late, several and organizations are ramping up awareness campaigns to highlight the advantages of water reuse. Consumers are increasingly favoring sustainable products and services, including those that incorporate recycled water. This shift is prompting industries to weave water reuse into their sustainability agendas. Furthermore, governments are teaming up with private firms to fund and roll out water recycling initiatives. Such collaborations are paving the way for substantial infrastructure projects that might have been financially out of reach.



Water recycle and reuse market from the secondary technology segment is likely to grow at a robust pace between 2024 and 2032. Secondary treatment technologies are well-positioned to meet the increasing awareness and acceptance of water reuse, mainly in non-potable applications due to their effectiveness and cost-efficiency. These technologies are also integrated with other treatment processes, including primary and tertiary treatments, to generate customized water recycling solutions to cater to specific needs while optimizing costs and efficiency.

The agriculture end use segment is expected to witness lucrative expansion in the water recycle and reuse market by 2032. Farms can recycle water from processes like washing produce or cooling systems, reusing it for irrigation or other agricultural needs. This practice not only cuts down on overall water consumption but also curtails waste. Another increasingly popular method, especially in rain-fed agricultural areas, is capturing and storing rainwater for subsequent irrigation use. Properly treated recycled water can also enhance the soil health by maintaining adequate moisture levels and offering essential nutrients for better crop yields.









Europe water recycle and reuse market is estimated to record substantial valuation by 2032. European nations are progressively embracing circular economy principles, with water reuse playing a pivotal role. Policies advocating for resource efficiency and waste reduction are prompting industries and municipalities to invest in water recycling technologies. The European Union has also rolled out rigorous water management directives, including the Water Framework Directive and the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive, which are bolstering the adoption of water recycling and reuse practices. Significant investments in R&D are further made to improve existing water recycling technologies and develop new methods, adding to regional market growth.

Some of the prominent water recycle and reuse market firms include Veolia Environment S.A., Suez Environment S.A., Pentair plc, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ecolab, and ABB ltd. These market players are working on collaborative strategies, innovations and R&D investments to proliferate their global presence.

