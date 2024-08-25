Global Warrior Competition Kicks Off In Amman With 32 Teams From 19 Countries

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Yousef Huneiti on Sunday attended the launch of the 13th annual international Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC), featuring the participation of 32 teams representing 19 countries, with 13 other nations participating as observers.

Director General of KASOTC highlighted the challenging nature of the competition, emphasising that it tests the highest levels of skill and ability in special operations and counter-terrorism, according to an statement.

The competition serves as a platform for teams to measure their capabilities against each other, while providing an opportunity to learn from global peers and build international friendships, he added, stressing that the ultimate goal is to enhance global peace and security.

He also said that the KASOTC continues to advance its training programmes with cutting-edge tactics and integration methods, reinforcing its role as a leading centre for special operations and counter-terrorism training. T

This year, for the first time, female teams from Jordan and Kenya, he said, noting that their participation highlights the critical role of women in security and marks a significant step towards greater inclusivity.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ambassadors, military attachés, senior Jordanian Armed Forces officers, security officials and civilian dignitaries.



An international panel of experts will oversee the competition, with support from KASOTC's training department to ensure fair and accurate judging.

The competition is part of the Jordanian Armed Forces' annual training initiatives aimed at enhancing personnel readiness and effectiveness in meeting operational requirements and countering potential threats.