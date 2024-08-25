Verizon Remains Ready Through Hurricane Hone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proactive measures such as robust planning, upgrades, and mobile assets are essential to the response plan

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Hone passes Hawaii, Verizon remains committed to keeping communities and first responders connected. Verizon's Response Team has prepared year-round to respond to extreme weather situations, like hurricanes, by taking part in emergency drills, fortifying the network infrastructure, and ensuring resources are mobilized for rapid response.



“Our focus is on ensuring that when challenges arise, our network stands strong to support first responders and keep people connected with their loved ones and the essential information they need to stay safe,” said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President for Verizon.

Verizon's Networks Are Primed

Verizon's networks are primed to maintain connectivity even in the face of extreme weather conditions, such as hurricanes. With redundancy built into critical paths and components, Verizon's network is engineered to withstand severe weather. Verizon engineers have prepared by conducting thorough checks, ensuring backup systems like batteries and generators are operational and refueled.

In readiness for network recovery operations, Verizon has bolstered its arsenal with deployable assets including:



A fleet of over 550 portable network assets, including generator-powered cell sites, drones, and a fixed-wing aircraft for aerial support.

An industry-leading 300 satellite-based portable network assets, providing crucial connectivity in scenarios where fiber connections are compromised. More than 1,000 mobile generators to assist communities in maintaining or restoring connectivity, and rapid recovery efforts.



Verizon Frontline stands at the ready, prepared to assist first responders in any capacity needed

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team stands ready to help ensure public safety agencies on the front lines of any potential disaster response operations have the mission-critical communications capabilities they will need to achieve their missions. This team, composed primarily of former first responders and military personnel, is solely dedicated to supporting public safety customers during emergencies at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members provide portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, drones, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that can help enable mission-critical communication and/or boost network performance.

In 2023, this team supported public safety agencies and the communities they served during three major hurricanes: Hilary, Idalia and Lee. Hurricane Idalia alone saw nearly 100 Verizon Frontline solutions delivered to public safety agencies in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina as they dealt with the aftermath of the storm. In the first seven months of 2024, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has responded to nearly 800 such requests from more than 400 different agencies in 44 states.

Verizon is Committed to its Employees

As part of its commitment to its employees, Verizon supports its workforce through initiatives like the VtoV Employee Relief Fund. First created in 2013, the fund provides aid for Verizon employees affected by natural disasters or emergencies.

More information

Visit our Emergency Resource Center at for further details on Verizon's emergency response capabilities.

