(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported on the drone attack by Ukraine on western Russia and Russia's attack on eastern Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of 5 people in Russia and another 5 in Ukraine.

According to AFP, the Ukrainian targeted the Belgorod region in western Russia with a drone attack late on Saturday, August 24, which led to the deaths of 5 individuals and injuries to 12 others.

Meanwhile, Reuters has reported that Russia launched an attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine yesterday, resulting in the deaths of at least 5 civilians and injuries to 5 more.

The exchange of fire between the two warring sides has intensified as Russia seeks to prevent Ukrainian advances in its western territory.

The escalation in violence underscores the ongoing and deepening conflict between Ukraine and Russia. These recent attacks have not only resulted in significant casualties but also reflect the high stakes involved in this protracted confrontation.

The loss of civilian lives on both sides highlights the urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts to address the underlying issues fueling this conflict.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community's role in facilitating dialogue and supporting humanitarian relief becomes increasingly crucial.

