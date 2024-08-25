Karzai And Abdullah Congratulate Afghanistan U-17 Football Team On Championship Victory

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hamed Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah have congratulated the U-17 team on their victory and championship in the Central Asian Cup.

Former President Hamed Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah extended their congratulations today, August 25th, following the U-17 national football team's triumph in the Central Asian Cup. They both took to X/Twitter to celebrate the team's achievement.

Mr. Karzai wrote on X:“The U-17 national football team of Afghanistan achieved victory by defeating Uzbekistan in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) finals. I congratulate this championship and the cup to all compatriots, especially the young football team, and wish them continued success.”

Similarly, Mr. Abdullah Abdullah posted on X:“Congratulations to the players and coaches of the U-17 national football team and the people of Afghanistan on winning the Central Asian Championship. We wish further success to all our hardworking athletes who bring pride to their country.”

These reactions come as Afghanistan's U-17 football team secured the Central Asian Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan. The winning goal was scored by Azmuddin Haji Zada in the 28th minute.

Afghanistan advanced to the final after victories over Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, ending the tournament with three consecutive wins, four goals scored, and no goals conceded. Uzbekistan reached the final by overcoming Iran and Turkmenistan in Group B.

