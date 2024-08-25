Body Found Under Rubble Of Kramatorsk Hotel Hit By Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kramatorsk, the body of a dead man was found under the rubble of a hotel destroyed by a missile strike.

The Kramatorsk City Council reported this, citing Oleksandr Honcharenko, the head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Rescuers found the body of the deceased under the rubble,” the post reads.

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the body of the deceased British was recovered from under the rubble of the destroyed hotel. Other foreign journalists aged 38, 40, 41 and 46 sustained mine and blast injuries, brain injury, a broken leg, concussions, cut wounds and bruises. A 32- and 34-year-old female resident of the town, who were in their homes at the time of the attack, were injured.

The pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

As reported, on the night of August 25, Russian troops struck a hotel in Kramatorsk presumably with an Iskander-M missile, where Reuters journalists were staying. Among the injured journalists were citizens of Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

As of 14.00, the city council reported about six wounded, one of whom was in serious condition.

Photo: Filashkin/Telegram