Gov't Communications Minister Highlights Media's Role In Exposing Israeli War Atrocities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communications and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin on Saturday reiterated the Kingdom's position towards stopping the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and emphasised ongoing support for the Palestinian people.

During a titled "Between Professional and National Duty: Gaza Journalists as a Model," organised by the Arab Women's in partnership with the Jordan Society for Science and Culture, Mubaidin highlighted the comprehensive efforts Jordan is making to provide relief to the war-torn Strip, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

These efforts include air drops by the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), a humanitarian land bridge facilitated by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, and medical assistance delivered through Jordanian field hospitals in both Gaza and the West Bank, he noted.

Condemning the dangers faced by journalists in Gaza, Mubaidin said that they are experiencing genocide, massacres, and deliberate targeting actions in violation of international laws designed to protect journalists.

He stressed the crucial role that the media has in uncovering and reporting these atrocities, stressing that discussing Israeli violations is essential in countering the occupation's narrative on the global stage.

“This war has exposed the hypocrisy of those who claim to defend freedom while simultaneously violating it,” Mubaidin said.



He noted that the conflict has posed a significant challenge for Western journalism, with many journalists resigning from major media outlets in protest against the distorted narratives being circulated about Gaza.

"The targeted attacks on educational and religious institutions, including universities, schools, churches, and mosques, reflect a mentality intent on isolating itself from international norms. These actions reveal a complete disregard for international law. The indiscriminate bombings whether labelled as "smart" or not, do not differentiate between children, the elderly, or civilians. The targeting of universities was clearly intentional,” he added.

He praised the media for its critical role in documenting the Israeli aggression on Gaza, saying,“Without the media, the world would remain unaware of the atrocities that have claimed the lives of 170 Palestinian journalists and various innocent families.”



Mubaidin called for a strong and urgent response from the international community to stop the violence against journalists and to prevent further targeting.

He also commended Jordan's ongoing efforts to honour the legacy of the late journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, affirming that“Jordan remains committed to recognising the courageous work of the journalistic community in exposing the horrific crimes being committed in Gaza.”