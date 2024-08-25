Təhsil Summer Camp For Children Of Martyrs Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Təhsil summer camp for children of martyrs has concluded with a ceremony organized by the of Science and Education and the Zafar Public Union for Support of Martyrs' Families, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the summer camp was to promote the physical and spiritual growth of schoolchildren, provide them with enjoyable and engaging experiences during their free time, and facilitate the establishment of new friendships while teaching them new skills.

Speakers at the event highlighted the camp's significant role in fostering friendships among children and instilling national and moral values. They emphasized the importance of intellectual activities, entertaining programs, and sports exercises for helping schoolchildren make the most of their summer vacation.

Certificates and gifts were awarded to the participants at the end of the event, and a commemorative photograph was taken.

Notably, 45 schoolchildren from various cities and regions, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, attended the summer camp.

Held at the ZugulbaEducational and Sports Base of the Tahsil Republican Sports Center, the camp featured master classes, intellectual games, sports competitions, quizzes, concerts, and a variety of entertaining activities.

Throughout the week, children had the opportunity to meet well-known actors, writers, and athletes, and excursions to a museum, cinema, and STEAM Innovation Center were arranged.