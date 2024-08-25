Təhsil Summer Camp For Children Of Martyrs Wraps Up
8/25/2024 10:07:19 AM
The Təhsil summer camp for children of martyrs has concluded
with a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Science and Education
and the Zafar Public Union for Support of Martyrs' Families,
Azernews reports.
The main goal of the summer camp was to promote the physical and
spiritual growth of schoolchildren, provide them with enjoyable and
engaging experiences during their free time, and facilitate the
establishment of new friendships while teaching them new
skills.
Speakers at the event highlighted the camp's significant role in
fostering friendships among children and instilling national and
moral values. They emphasized the importance of intellectual
activities, entertaining programs, and sports exercises for helping
schoolchildren make the most of their summer vacation.
Certificates and gifts were awarded to the participants at the
end of the event, and a commemorative photograph was taken.
Notably, 45 schoolchildren from various cities and regions,
including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, attended the summer
camp.
Held at the ZugulbaEducational and Sports Base of the Tahsil
Republican Sports Center, the camp featured master classes,
intellectual games, sports competitions, quizzes, concerts, and a
variety of entertaining activities.
Throughout the week, children had the opportunity to meet
well-known actors, writers, and athletes, and excursions to a
museum, cinema, and STEAM Innovation Center were arranged.
