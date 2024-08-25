Six Injured, One Of Them Seriously, In Russian Attack On Kramatorsk Hotel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

Russian missile attack on a Kramatorsk hotel in the early hours of Sunday, August 25, has left six persons injured, one of them in serious condition, the municipal council has reported.

The report, seen by Ukrinform, was posted on Telegram by the press service at the Kramatorsk City Council.

"Six casualties, including one in a serious condition, have been known of as of now; search and rescue operation is ongoing," the post quoted city mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko as saying.

Ukrinform reported that Russian military, in an overnight attack, struck a hotel in Kramatorsk hosting Reuters journalists, presumably with an Iskander-M missile.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has urged the world to condemn the Russian attack on the hotel in Kramatorsk.

Photo: via Donetsk Prosecutor's Office