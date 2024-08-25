Jaipuria Institute Of Management, Ghaziabad, Hosts Inaugural Session Of Orientation Program 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ghaziabad, 25th August 2024 - Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, commenced its Orientation Program for the new academic year by welcoming its newest MBA Batch of 2024-26, beginning on August 22, 2024.







Upholding the institute's rich tradition, the Shubharambh 2024 event was meticulously designed to offer students a well-rounded introduction, enriched with spiritual blessings. On August 22, the students eagerly completed their documentation, marking the official start of their academic journey. The following day, August 23, was dedicated to spiritual reflection, as all students participated in the Sunderkand Path, underscoring the institute's dedication to holistic development that blends academic excellence with

spiritual grounding.



The orientation program was held on the 24th of August, 2024, marking the beginning of a transformative journey for the new batch of students.



The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana, followed by a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and attendees. Prof. (Dr.) Daviender Narang, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, delivered the Welcome Address, setting the tone for the day's proceedings.



Mr. Saket Jaipuria, Vice-Chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Education Society, delivered the Inaugural Address, inspiring the students with his vision and commitment to excellence in education. The session was further enriched by the presence of notable speakers, including Mr. Vinay Thakur, Additional Director General at BiSAG-N, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, who shared insights into the role of technology in shaping the future.



The program also featured an address by Mr. Sameer Kohli, Director of EMEA Cloud Platform Insight, who highlighted the evolving landscape of cloud technology and its implications for management professionals. Additionally, Mr. Neeraj Mehra, Vice President of Human Resources at Infogain, and Ms. Anupama Tripathi, General Manager of HR at V5 Global, provided valuable perspectives on the industry's expectations from future managers. The inaugural session concluded with a Vote of Thanks and a Guest Felicitation Ceremony.



The afternoon session, titled "Spandan: Alumni Meet 2024" provided a platform for alumni to share their experiences and insights with the new students. Distinguished alumni from renowned organizations such as India Mart, Axis Bank, KPMG, Bandhan Bank, ICICI, Zee Group, and Times of India captivated the audience with their stories of success and challenges, providing inspiration and guidance to the incoming batch.



The Orientation Program was a resounding success, setting the stage for an exciting academic year ahead.

