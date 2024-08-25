Greenfield & Associates Is Recognized In The Orange County Business Journal For Embracing DE&I In The Workplace 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greenfield & Associates is recognized by the Orange County Business Journal for its outstanding efforts to promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace 2024 . Greenfield & Associatesis one of 54 businesses in Orange County, and the only accounting firm in Huntington Beach featured in the Orange County Business Journal's annual DE&I special report released recognizing businesses, that are paving the way for others to further their inclusionary efforts.Greenfield & Associates purpose and values are all about the people and community by their commitment to assisting business owners in making effective management and investment strategies. Susan Luong, the firm's founder, said“Greenfield & Associates' team is driven by passion, understanding, and integrity. Our team vision focuses on advancing communities toward financial independence, wealth, and happiness. We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Organg County Business Journal for embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the workplace. This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication and hardwork of our entire team.”About Greenfield & Associates:From a humble origins in Huntington Beach, California, Greenfield & Associates has grown into a trusted accounting and consulting firm. The dynamic team of Greenfield consists of veterans, minorities and those currently serving as reservists in the U.S. Army have been the key to the company's success. Greenfield & Associates helps create lasting value through smart decision-making for the clients. The firm offers a full range of services including incorporation, business consulting, bookkeeping, tax planning and payroll services. With a primary focus on catering quality service to local business owners and veterans, the company is committed to building stronger, more resilient communities and organizations.In today's fast-paced business environment, Greenfield & Associates understands that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has become a vital part of many companies' business strategies. It's more than a moral obligation or a marketing ploy; it's a crucial aspect that can influence consumer trust, brand reputation, and long-term business sustainability. CSR activities encompass a wide range of practices, from environmental stewardship to community engagement and employee welfare. Greenfield & Associates is dedicated to building safe and more resilient communities through the company's annual charitable giving program in partnership with local NGOs in Southern California.View the "Embracing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" special report atFor more updates, follow Greenfield & Associates at:

