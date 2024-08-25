Bangladesh suggests establishment of joint flood control committee with India

(MENAFN) Bangladesh has suggested the establishment of a joint flood control committee with India in response to the severe flooding currently affecting both nations, officials in Dhaka announced on Thursday evening. The proposal was put forward by Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's transitional government, who emphasized the importance of such a committee in addressing flood crises collaboratively. According to Yunus's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, the committee would operate similarly to an existing body focused on border security between the two countries, convening during severe flood situations to coordinate joint efforts in managing the disaster.



This initiative comes amid devastating floods triggered by torrential rains in northeastern India's Tripura state and eastern Bangladesh's Comilla district. The situation has been exacerbated by rising water levels in the Gumti and Muhuri rivers, which flow through the affected regions. Bangladeshi officials reported that these levels surged following the opening of a sluice gate at Dumber Lake in Tripura, further intensifying the flood crisis. During a meeting in Dhaka, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma described the flood conditions in Tripura as "unprecedented," noting that the water overflowed into Bangladesh, exacerbating the situation.



Despite these efforts at cooperation, tensions have surfaced between the two countries. Bangladesh's information adviser, Nahid Islam, accused India of showing "inhumanity" by releasing water from its rivers without prior notification to Dhaka, a claim that India has denied. The two nations share the waters of at least 54 rivers, with the upstream portions located in India, making water management a critical and sensitive issue in bilateral relations.



The flooding in eastern Bangladesh has been particularly devastating, with 13 reported deaths and thousands of people displaced. Md. Kamrul Hasan, the secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, stated that approximately 4.5 million people across 11 eastern regions have been affected by the severe floods. The meteorological office warned on Friday that the heavy rainfall might continue for the next 72 hours, although the intensity is expected to decrease after August 26.

