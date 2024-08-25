Egypt's Sisi Warns Against Lebanon Escalation In Top US General Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Cairo: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned against further regional escalation on Sunday in a meeting with the United States' highest-ranking general, as cross-border hostilities between Israel and Lebanon intensified.

Sisi "warned of the dangers of a new front opening in Lebanon and stressed the necessity of preserving Lebanon's stability and sovereignty", according to a statement from the president's office.

His meeting in Egypt with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles "CQ" Brown, the United States's highest-ranking military officer, came hours after Israel launched air strikes on Lebanon.

Key mediator Egypt has again urged restraint and de-escalation.

The visit comes amid planned talks in Cairo, to be attended by CIA chief William Burns, aimed at a truce in the Gaza Strip that has seemed increasingly unlikely.

Sisi on Sunday called for a "decisive stance from the international community" and a stronger response "to joint Egyptian-American-Qatari efforts" for a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange, which would enable a "path to calm and stability in the region," his office said.

An official from Netanyahu's office said a decision would be made late in the day about whether Israeli spy chiefs would attend the talks in Cairo on Sunday.

Hamas has said a delegation would go to Cairo but only to meet with Egyptian officials rather than participate in the discussions.