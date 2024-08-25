Back-to-School campaign continues to draw huge turnout of visitors and families with a host of surprises and activities

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, August 24, 2024

The Back-to-School campaign, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) as part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions, continues to deliver appealing shopping surprises and entertainment activities, attracting a large turnout of visitors.

On Friday evening, valuable prizes and gifts were given away to students, parents and families at 06 Mall in Sharjah, during a 3-day event that features a variety of entertaining and educational workshops for children, within the activities of the Back-to-School campaign.

Running up to September 1, the Back-to-School campaign is witnessing this year extensive participation of major shopping malls, libraries, and stationery stores across Sharjah. Parents and students of all ages can avail discounts of up to 80 percent on a wide range of high-quality school supplies, including apparel, stationery, electronic devices, and school bags.

Launched by the Sharjah Chamber, this initiative aims to support families and students in procuring school supplies and essentials at competitive prices, while fostering fruitful collaboration among traders, suppliers, libraries, and retail stores taking part in the Sharjah Summer Promotions festival.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations and Marketing Department at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, noted that the Back-to-School campaign has been highly successful, achieving its intended goals. This success is attributed to the active community's engagement and the cooperation of stationery traders and bookstore owners with the Sharjah Chamber.

He emphasised that the collective efforts of various sectors have played a crucial role in fulfilling the noble goal of this campaign, which is to support families and alleviate their financial burdens ahead of the new academic year.

For her part, Aisha Saleh, Director of Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, highlighted that the distribution of valuable gifts and prizes, within the framework of the Back-to-School campaign, represents direct support for families and parents. This initiative aims to boost foot traffic to shopping centers and markets, further stimulating participation in the ongoing Sharjah Summer Promotions and Back-to-School activities.

Bookstores and stationery retailers taking part in the Back-to-School offers across Sharjah’s shopping centers are showcasing a diverse range of school supplies suited for all student age groups. These competitively priced products and offerings are significantly boosting sales in the stationery and school supplies sector. The initiative has led to a noticeable increase in market activity, providing an optimal opportunity for parents to meet and secure their children's academic needs.





