Strike On Kramatorsk: Four Reuters Journalists Wounded, One Still Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kramatorsk, the number of journalists in a nighttime rocket attack has risen to four, and a person may be under the rubble. All the are journalists of the Reuters agency.

This was reported in Telegra by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“The number of wounded in Kramatorsk has increased to 4. All the victims are Reuters journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the United States, Latvia and Germany. Also, a journalist from the United Kingdom is probably still under the rubble,” the statement said.

Filashkin noted that the search and rescue operation at the scene continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, last night Russian troops allegedly struck a hotel in Kramatorsk with an Iskander-M missile.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the world to condemn the Russian strike on the hotel in Kramatorsk, where foreign journalists were staying.