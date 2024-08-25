Russians Shell Ukrainsk In Donetsk Region With Artillery, One Killed
8/25/2024 8:06:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian was killed in the city of Ukrainsk, Selydiv community, Donetsk region, as a result of Russian shelling.
This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the Selydiv City Council, Ukrinform reports.
“On 25.08.2024, at about 11.00, the enemy Occupation forces fired artillery at the city of Ukrainsk. As a result of the shelling, a local resident, a man born in 1991, was killed,” the statement said.
As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday, August 24, Russian troops killed seven civilians in Donetsk region , another 15 citizens were injured.
