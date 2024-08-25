Kenya Sends Peacekeepers To Congo For Stabilisation Efforts

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Aug 25 (IANS) Kenya's military said on Sunday its have departed for the Republic of the Congo (DRC) to join a United Nations peacekeeping force tasked with calming deadly tensions fuelled by armed groups.

The Kenya Defense Force (KDF) said the first batch of the fourth contingent of the Kenya Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 4) to the DRC was officially flagged off Saturday, marking the commencement of their peacekeeping mission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Stephen Kapkory, the base commander of Embakasi Air Base, said the KENQRF 4 will join the UN Organization Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), which is focused on stabilising the eastern regions of the DRC where armed groups continue to cause instability.

"I am confident in your level of training and professionalism. Be good ambassadors of the Republic of Kenya by maintaining a high sense of professionalism and discipline in all your undertakings and uphold the exemplary performance registered by your predecessors," Kapkory said in a statement.

He noted the troops' preparedness, professional training, and clear understanding of their mandate, expressing confidence in their readiness and capability for the mission.

According to KDF, the deployment comes at a time when MONUSCO has intensified its efforts in protecting civilians, reforming the security sector, and in disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration of combatants.

It said the Kenyan troops would be engaged in operations against armed groups, protecting civilians, supporting humanitarian efforts, and aiding in the disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration of former combatants, a task that the previous contingents have successfully performed.

The East African nation has an outstanding track record of contributing to peacekeeping missions internationally in countries such as Somalia, South Sudan, Namibia, Croatia, Liberia and Sierra Leone, underscoring its commitment to regional and global peace and security.

Simon Seda, commander of KENQRF 4, expressed his confidence in his troops' readiness and their ability to make a significant impact in the DRC.

"Our men and women are prepared for the task ahead. They have undergone rigorous training and have the necessary skills to execute this mission effectively. We are committed to restoring peace and stability in the DRC," he said.