Most Haunted Town In America Contest And More Sponsored By The Un-X Network

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Un-X Network has developed three contests focused on the paranormal for the Fall of 2024.Most Haunted Town in America Contest: Submissions for the most haunted town in America are being accepted until September 25, 2024. The winning town will get some free publicity to attract visitors. The winning town will receive a feature article in Un-X Magazine and interviews on Un-X Podcasts (video and audio) during October on the Un-X network radio and TV shows. A Certificate will be mailed to the winning town's mayor. Entrants should send an email stating why their town is so haunted in 750 words or less along with photos, title, name, and short bio to ... by September 25, 2024.Best Decorated House or Car for Halloween Contest: Enter your decorated haunted house or car in this contest. The top three photos will be placed in Un-X Magazine. The first-place winner will receive two tickets to X-Con 2024, a feature in Un-X Magazine, and some X Swag. Entry deadline September 25, 2024. Send a description, location, owner information, and at least three photos to ... by September 25.Best Real Ghost Story Contest: Send your true story about a haunting in 750 words or less. The winner will have their story published in Un-X Magazine and will receive an Un-X swag package including a copy of Margie Kay's book "Gateway to the Dead," two issues of the printed magazine, bumper sticker, two laptop stickers, Un-X Pen, and a ghost keychain. The winner must reside in the U.S. Send your story to ... along with your name and location.No purchase is necessary. The contests are open to persons 18 years of age and older. Employees of the Un-X Network and its affiliates are ineligible. Full rules and entry information is on the website at .Contact: Margie Kay, network CEO at 816-365-9492...

