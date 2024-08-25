Taiwan’s top security officials takes trip to America for private discussions

(MENAFN) Taiwan’s leading foreign policy and national security officials conducted a covert visit to the United States this week, participating in clandestine discussions known as ‘special channel’ talks, according to a Financial Times report published on Thursday. This visit marks the first such engagement since Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te assumed office in May.



The visit involved high-ranking Taiwanese officials, including Foreign Lin Chia-lung and National Security Adviser Joseph Wu. The discussions, which took place in the Washington area, were described as a rare opportunity for an extensive group of senior officials from both sides to engage in detailed dialogue. The exact location and timing of these discussions were not disclosed.



China has expressed strong opposition to any official contacts between Washington and Taipei, viewing such interactions as a violation of its “red line” on the Taiwan issue. Beijing contends that these contacts undermine the One China policy, which asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory.



The Financial Times report highlighted that secret ‘special channel’ talks between the United States and Taiwan have been a longstanding practice, although their existence was first revealed by the FT in 2021. The channel has been maintained in secrecy to avoid provoking criticism from China. The most recent session occurred in February 2023.



In adherence to established protocol, Taiwan’s foreign and defense ministers typically do not enter the District of Columbia. Therefore, these sensitive talks are generally conducted in the greater Washington area.



Randy Schriver, a former senior Pentagon official for Asia, emphasized the significance of the special channel, noting that it is crucial for maintaining communication due to the unofficial nature of the United States-Taiwan relationship. This secrecy underscores the complex dynamics of Taiwan's international engagements amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

